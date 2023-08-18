Makinde approves August 20 every year as Isese Day in Oyo State
Makinde urged traditional religion worshippers in the state to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and stability of the state and Nigeria in general.
Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, the Secretary to the Oyo State Government (SSG), disclosed in a statement that Makinde also declared this Monday as the maiden public holiday to commemorate the day.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that “Isese” is used to denote different kinds of festivals held by adherents of the Yoruba traditional religion or culture.
“The approval is an indication that Gov. Makinde is committed to inclusivity and respect for all religious practices in the state,” the SSG said.
