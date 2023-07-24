ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Makinde appoints Prof. Adeyemo as SSG designate

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeyemo is an erudite scholar and has many publications to her credit.

Seyi Makinde and Prof, Olanike Adeyemo
Seyi Makinde and Prof, Olanike Adeyemo

Recommended articles

The announcement is contained in a statement on Monday, July 24, 2023 in Ibadan by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju. Prof. Adeyemo, who served as the Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Decontamination and Containment team of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task force, was born on July 17, 1970.

She bagged the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (D.V.M.), Master’s degree in Veterinary Public Health (MVPH) and Ph.D. Veterinary Public Health, in 1994, 1998 and 2005 respectively from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

She is a COMSTECH distinguished scholar and the pioneer deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships) at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan between 2017 and 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

She joined the services of the university in March 1999 as lecturer Grade II in the department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine. She became lecturer 1 in 2002, senior lecturer/assistant professor in 2005 and reader/associate professor in 2008. In Oct. 2011, she became a full professor.

From Aug. 2013 to July 2015, she was a Schlumberger Foundation-sponsored Visiting Scholar at the Center for Human and Environmental Toxicology, Department of Physiological sciences, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA.

Between March 13, 2017 and March 12, 2021, Prof. Adeyemo served as the pioneer deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships), University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

She is a 2013 Fellow of the College of Veterinary Surgeon, Nigeria and a Registered Veterinary Surgeon, a Fellow of many academies, such as the International Science Council (ISC).

The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), the Society for Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation, the Nigerian Academy of Science, the African Academy of Sciences and the African Scientific Institute (ASI), USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is also a member of many learned societies, including Society of Toxicology (SOT), the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA)and the Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FISON). She is a member, the World Aquatic Veterinary Medical Association (WAVMA) and the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSDW).

Prof Adeyemo’s scholarship and leadership are around “One Health” trans-disciplinary research that cuts across traditional boundaries and paradigms to create novel conceptual, methodological, and translational innovation at the environment-livestock-wildlife-human interface with significant policy implication for Nigeria, the African Continent, and the rest of the world,” the statement read.

Adeyemo is an erudite scholar, she has many publications to her credit.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Heaven will not fall if Tinubu is removed, says Atiku

Heaven will not fall if Tinubu is removed, says Atiku

Group seeks Gov. Fubara’s collaboration with Dokubo for peace, security in Rivers

Group seeks Gov. Fubara’s collaboration with Dokubo for peace, security in Rivers

Sanwo-Olu extols Diya’s virtues at Night of Tributes

Sanwo-Olu extols Diya’s virtues at Night of Tributes

Makinde appoints Prof. Adeyemo as SSG designate

Makinde appoints Prof. Adeyemo as SSG designate

Shettima goes on international summits mission on behalf of Tinubu

Shettima goes on international summits mission on behalf of Tinubu

Hijrah chairman praises Tinubu for returning NAHCON to VP’s office

Hijrah chairman praises Tinubu for returning NAHCON to VP’s office

NUJ criticised Anambra Govt. over alleged shut down of newspaper

NUJ criticised Anambra Govt. over alleged shut down of newspaper

Anambra NMA urges doctors to take care of their health

Anambra NMA urges doctors to take care of their health

Oshiomhole says ₦30k minimum wage is criminal, reveals cleaner's salary

Oshiomhole says ₦30k minimum wage is criminal, reveals cleaner's salary

Pulse Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

EA FC 24: Osimhen and Haaland headline Top 20 predicted Upgrades in forthcoming game

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

Petrol hits ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security