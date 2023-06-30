ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Makinde appoints Ajibola DG Operation Burst, 11 others as aides

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor congratulated the new appointees and asked them to see their appointments as further call to service.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

Recommended articles

A statement issued on Friday in Ibadan by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, indicated that Makinde also approved the appointment of 11 other people as his aides.

According to the statement, Mrs Bosede Sodiq is appointed as a Senior Special Assistant on Broadcast Media while Mr Kehinde Ogunsanya is named as Senior Special Assistant on Economic Planning and Mr Adebayo Akande becomes Senior Special Assistant on Information Communication Technology (ICT).

“Other appointments made are:

ADVERTISEMENT

Albert Adebowale and Jesse Onoriode, both as Special Assistants on Photographer while

Mr Oyebode Babatunde is appointed as a Special Assistant on Transport 1.

“The governor also approved the appointment of Mr Adeyanju Akinloye as his Special Assistant on Transport 2; Mr Moses Alao as Special Assistant on Print Media while Mr Fisayo Daramola is appointed as Special Assistant on Digital Media.

Mr Ogunbowale Oladayo is named as Special Assistant on Communication and Mr Ademola Aderinto as Special Assistant on Environment,” the statement read.

According to a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Segun Ogunwuyi, the appointment is with immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor congratulated the new appointees and asked them to see their appointments as further call to service.

Makinde urged them to discharge their duties with absolute loyalty, dedication and diligence.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Uzodimma holds frank talk with Sanwo-Olu over plight of Igbos in Lagos

Gov Uzodimma holds frank talk with Sanwo-Olu over plight of Igbos in Lagos

Makinde appoints Ajibola DG Operation Burst, 11 others as aides

Makinde appoints Ajibola DG Operation Burst, 11 others as aides

Ex-NUC boss hands over office as President Tinubu approves resignation

Ex-NUC boss hands over office as President Tinubu approves resignation

Nigeria loses female pilgrim in Makkah

Nigeria loses female pilgrim in Makkah

Military pulls out ex-CDS Irabor from service

Military pulls out ex-CDS Irabor from service

Tinubu's govt remains loyal to traditional institution – Shettima

Tinubu's govt remains loyal to traditional institution – Shettima

APC invites PDP to Tinubu's homecoming celebration

APC invites PDP to Tinubu's homecoming celebration

'Killing for blasphemy not Islamic' - Waziri of Yorubaland

'Killing for blasphemy not Islamic' - Waziri of Yorubaland

Irabor says securing Nigeria is difficult but possible

Irabor says securing Nigeria is difficult but possible

Pulse Sports

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023