Maj-Gen Ali takes over as MNJTF Commander

The new Commander took over from Maj. Gen. Gold Chibusi, at the Headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force(MNJTF) in N’djamena, Chad Republic.

Chibusi is proceeding to Headquarters of the Theatre Command, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) at the Headquarters of the North East Joint Task Force, Maiduguri.

Chibuisi in his message said he assumed the command as the Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force on April 19, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Today I will be handing over the mantle of leadership to an accomplished and versatile General who recently completed his tour of duty and happened to be my predecessor.

“I must state that coming from the theater of Operation Hadin Kai, he understands the security settings and dynamics within the Lake Chad Basin region and will give his best to the campaign against terrorism in the region.

“I want to recognise some of the actions we took during my tenure in furtherance to the MNJTF mandate.

“The mandate, as captured in the fundamental provisions of the force, was to among other actions create a safe environment in the areas affected by the activities of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups by significantly reducing violence against civilians and other abuses, including sexual and gender based violence, in full compliance with international humanitarian law and the international human right due diligence policy.

“We were therefore able to conduct a series of Kinetic and non-Kinetic operations during my time in the leadership of the force.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All the sectors sustained patrol and vigorous deterrence activities against the terrorists. Though we could not conduct Operation Desert Sanity 2 as envisaged due to factors beyond the military component,” he stated.

He said the command would still carry out Operation Harbin ZUMA in the first quarters of this year to serve as an additional to support national Operation in Cameroon Chad, Niger and Nigeria.

“Operation Harbin Zuma saw the successful clearing of terrorist hideouts and capture of several weapons, including anti aircraft guns, RPG tubes, bombs, Ak 47 rifles and gun trucks.

“Additionally, the rescue of 56 hostages including women and children, and the neutralisation of some key terrorist leaders shows the level of progress in our joint efforts to end the menace of terrorism in the Lake Chad region.

“A number of compatriots however, paid the supreme price during this Operation. May their souls rest in peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the nonK- kinetic side, the sustained execution of quick impact projects by the MNJTF with the support of our partners toward improving the livelihood of targeted communities is worth acknowledging.

“The most recent projects include renovation of two classrooms, construction of administration block and construction of power supply system at the primary school in bibi Sector 2.

“The distribution of agricultural equipment to farmers in Baga sector 3 in May and the construction of an administrative block and four boreholes for the inhabitant of Tumour in the Diffa region sector 4 in June.

"Other projects are currently ongoing and will be commissioned in due time,” he said.

Chibuisi appreciated political leaders of the Lake Chad Basin countries for their political will that gave birth to this unique force, describing it as the first kind in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs of the various member countries of the Lake Chad Basin, and the Government of Chad for Hosting the Headquarters of the MJTF.

He expressed gratitude to all commanders, officers and troops of MNJTF for their unalloyed loyalty and commitment in performing their primary responsibilities as well as sustaining the onslaught against the terrorist.

On his part, Maj.-Gen. Ali appreciated the out-gone Force Commander for the legacies he is leaving behind and promised to build upon the legacies towards ending the fight against the insurgents

He said: “What I am planning to do is to settle down, understand the situation, know the threat and make sure that we improve on what my predecessor has left.

“I want the people of the Lake Basin to support me the way they supported my predecessor. I want them to be patient as the work of security of Lake Chad is not only for the military in Lake Chad, Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon; it is for everybody. So I want them to support me so that we can achieve success,” said Ali.

ADVERTISEMENT