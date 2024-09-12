ADVERTISEMENT
Maiduguri flood may worsen Nigeria's food insecurity - Refugee commission

News Agency Of Nigeria

The federal commissioner commiserated with the Borno Government, People and families of victims affected by the flood.

Alhaji Tijani Ahmed, the Federal Commissioner of the commission expressed this concern at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

Ahmed noted that about 40 per cent of the farmlands in Maiduguri had been submerged, ahead of harvest season.

He said the destruction of the crops is likely to increase food insecurity, already affecting over a million people.

“The Commission is saddened by the recent catastrophic flooding as a result of the overflowing of the Alau Dam.

“Flowing from the needs assessment carried out, many persons have been displaced, some children declared missing and lives lost.

“Additionally, infrastructural facilities including bridges, roads, and houses have been affected, hampering access to hospitals, schools, markets and other livelihood activities in the affected states,” he said.

He said the Commission would provide food, non-food items, educational materials, WASH, Shelter, drugs and medical supplies for emergency needs in order to bring succour to those adversely impacted by the flooding.

“The Commission will also ensure the provision of mental health and Psycho-social support to those traumatised populations.

“Equally, the Commission will support the Borno government in providing access to the Commission’s recovery shelter at Amarwa Resettlement City.

“In view of the foregoing, an immediate palliative arrangement has been concluded by the commission to stabilise the displaced population in Borno,” Ahmed added.

The federal commissioner commiserated with the Borno Government, People and families of victims affected by the flood.

He also extended a heartfelt sympathy to the Governments of Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe, Jigawa and adjoining states affected by the unfortunate incident.

