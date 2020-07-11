The Presidency has justified and attributed the suspension of Ibrahim Magu, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption.

In a statement on Saturday, July 11, 2020, spokesperson to the President, Garba Shehu said the suspension and the will to investigate the corruption allegations against Magu has shown that the fight against corruption is real and active.

Magu is being investigated by a presidential panel after the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami accused him of diverting recovered funds.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. (TheNigerialawyer)

In the statement, the presidency said there are no sacred cows in Buhari’s administration, adding that those who think they can’t be probed should know that their days are numbered.

The statement reads; “Those who see Mr Magu’s investigation, as a signal that the fight against corruption is failing, have unfortunately, missed the boat.

“There is no better indication that the fight is real and active than the will to investigate allegations in an open and transparent manner against those who have been charged to be custodians of this very system.

“Under this President and government, this is our mantra and guiding principle. There are no sacred cows, and for those who think they have a halo over their heads, their days are also numbered.

“Mr Magu was not immune — and regardless of the obvious embarrassment that potential acts of wrongdoing by him, given the office he held, may appear for the government.

“No other administration in the history of Nigeria would have moved to bring into the light and public domain such an allegation.”

The presidency also justified Magu’s suspension saying it is a proper procedure for the EFCC boss to step down from his position to allow for a transparent investigation.

Ibrahim Magu has fallen out of favour at the presidency [EFCC]

“As is the proper procedure, when allegations are made against the Chief Executive of an institution, and in this case an institution that ought to be seen as beyond reproach, the Chief Executive has to step down from his post and allow for a transparent and unhindered investigation.

“The EFCC does not revolve around the personality of an individual, and as such cannot be seen through the prism of any individual.

“Therefore, the suspension of Mr Ibrahim Magu, allows the institution to continue carrying out its mandate without the cloud of investigation hanging over its head.

“The EFCC has many good, hardworking men and women who are committed to its ideal and ensuring that the wealth of our country isn’t plundered and wherein there is an act of misappropriation such person(s) are brought to justice.

“Meanwhile, Mr Magu is being availed the opportunity to defend himself and answer the allegations against him. This is how it should be, as is the fact that under the Laws of Nigeria every citizen is presumed and remains innocent until proven guilty.

“We must realise that the fight against corruption is not a static event, but a dynamic and ever evolving process, in which the EFCC is just one actor; and as we continue to work towards improving our democratic process so shall every institution of ours also embark on that journey of evolution.

“What is however important is that there must be accountability and transparency and our people must realize that they would be held to account. This is the building block in the fight against corruption, the establishment of the concept of Accountability and the recognition of the Rule of Law.”