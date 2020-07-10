Suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has applied for bail from the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Magu was arrested on Monday, July 6, 2020 to answer questions before a Presidential Panel about his stewardship of the anti-graft agency.

He has been detained ever since at the Force Criminal investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, from where he has been taken every day to answer questions before the panel at the Presidential Villa.

In a letter addressed through his legal counsel to the IGP on Friday, July 10, Magu requested that he be granted bail based on self-recognisance.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, officially confirmed on Friday that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved Magu's immediate suspension.

He said the suspension is to allow the unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel.

The EFCC's Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, was directed to take charge and oversee the anti-graft agency's activities pending the conclusion of the investigation and further directives.

Other officials of the EFCC have been questioned in connection to Magu's probe which has attracted a lot of public attention this week.

Malami recently accused Magu of 22 weighty corruption allegations including mismanagement of recovered assets.

Magu has been the EFCC's acting chairman since 2015, with his appointment rejected twice by the Senate due to a damaging report written by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS report had accused him of sabotage, unauthorised removal of EFCC files, and acts unbecoming of a police officer.