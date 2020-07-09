Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described as “totally false and baseless” reports in certain sections of the digital media that he benefited from some of the loot recovered by embattled boss of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Magu has been in police custody since he was picked up from the streets of Abuja on Monday, July 6, 2020; and is being grilled by a presidential probe panel for discrepancies in recovered loot and assets.

“The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a series of tweets and online publications by PointBlank News and Newsreel.com.ng today 8th July 2020, credited to the same person, one Jackson Ude,” Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the office of the Vice President, wrote in a late night statement.

Ibrahim Magu (left) with President Muhammadu Buhari (right) [EFCC]

“In essence, Ude’s story is that ‘embattled former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission allegedly embezzled over N39 billion and gave Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (sic) N4 billion, after the VP gave instructions to him to release some of the recovered loots…’

“The same Jackson Ude has also been circulating a video on Youtube with a female commentator, peddling the same lies.

“With all emphasis at our disposal, let it be firmly stated that these are totally false and baseless fabrications purporting to reflect goings-on at the probe panel investigating Mr. Ibrahim Magu. There are indeed completely absurd in every respect.”

The statement also disclosed that relevant law enforcement agencies are now on the trail of the publishers.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (left) and President Muhammadu Buhari (right) [Presidency]

“Sadly, such mindless, vicious and reckless publications have now become the preferred tool of unscrupulous and reprobate elements in our society who are procured with monetary inducement to peddle blatant falsehood, tarnish the image of upright public officials and mislead unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will of course not be distracted by these obvious campaigns of lies and calumny. The online publications, being criminally defamatory in nature, have been referred to the relevant law enforcement agencies for investigation and necessary action.”

Ibrahim Magu is being grilled by the presidency for corruption (EFCC)

The presidency is set to announce Magu’s replacement in the coming hours, with Mohammed Umar asked to fill the void at the EFCC on a temporary basis.

Pulse has learnt that Magu’s current predicament is a consequence of the power play in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and the over-zealousness and unprofessionalism of the 58-year-old anti corruption czar.