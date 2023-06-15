ADVERTISEMENT
LP lawmaker, Emeruwa, emerges Speaker of 8th Abia Assembly

News Agency Of Nigeria

Another LP lawmaker, Mr Okezie Augustine, representing Umuahia East Constituency, also emerged the Deputy Speaker of the house.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emeruwa was nominated by Uche Akachukwu, representing Aba Central constituency, and seconded by Emeka Obioma, representing Umuahia South constituency.

Attempts by two lawmakers from the Peoplea Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Solomon Akpulonu (Obingwa East constituency) and Mr Mandela Obasi (Ohafia North constituency), to nominate PDP’s candidate for the deputy speakership were overlooked by the Clerk of the house, Mr John-Pedro Iroakazi.

The development caused a mild uproar on the floor of the house as the PDP members began to raise objections.

In an acceptance speech after the return.of normalcy, the speaker promised that he would pilot the affairs of the house without fear or favour.

He described Gov. Alex Otti’s efforts to enthrone excellence in governance as commendable, saying that Otti’s visionary leadership style would serve as a guiding principle for him as speaker.

He said: “I am deeply honoured by the trust reposed in me and I pledge to serve with unwavering integrity and dedication.

“I will serve to produce good laws and support the executive to propagate prosperity in the state.

“The mandate you have given me will be carried with utmost diligence.”

In a proclamation speech, the governor called for partnership between the executive and legislative arms of government in order to foster productive development in the state.

He said that building meaningful collaboration between both arms of government would allow for more effective, reliable and productive administration.

He described the legislature as “a crucial part of government” and expressed his readiness to support the house to churn out good laws for the betterment of the state.

Otti appealed to the legislators to place premium on the mandate given to them by their constituents by joining him to transform the state into an investors’ haven.

He said that the people’s expectations from the administration were high and that he made a personal commitment not to disappoint the citizenry.

“Our government will be a government of zero excuses and 100 per cent action.

“I extend a warm handshake to everyone and I will work with everyone regardless of party affiliations, so that we can deliver the real dividend of democracy to our people,” he said.

The governor prayed God to grant the lawmakers success, peace and harmony to be able to discharge rheir legislative duties.

NAN reports that the 24 legislators included 10 LP, 11 PDP, two Young Progressives Party and one APC.

And of the PDP lawmakers, only four returned from the seventh house.

