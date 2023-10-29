ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LP Chairman Abure sacks 5 aides after Supreme Court disappointment

Nurudeen Shotayo

According to a party source, the sacking was part of a move to cut down on the workforce.

Julius-Abure
Julius-Abure

Recommended articles

The Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as well as Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saw their petitions against President Bola Tinubu's election victory thrown out by the apex court on Thursday, October 26, 2023, for lacking in merit.

The decision ended a 171-day legal tussle to overturn Tinubu's election.

Meanwhile, in a letter titled “Termination of Appointments of Key Aides to the National Chairman” and signed by the National Secretary of the party, Malam Umar Farouk, Abure announced the termination of the five aides.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affected appointees include the Chairman of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Committee on Special Duties, Mandela Ukegbu; Senior Special Assistant on Presidential Campaign, Fundraising and Grassroot Mobilization, Balami Isaac David; Senior Special Adviser on Strategy, Protocol and International Relations, Didacus Joe-Adigwe; Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Mobilization, Princess Ajibola and Senior Special Assistant on ICT, Isaac Imasuagbon.

“The National Chairman wishes them well in their future engagements. He also warned Mr. Ukegbu, who has continued to parade himself to the public claiming to be an aide to the National Chairman to desist from doing so henceforth,” the statement partly read,

Though the reason for the termination of the appointment remains unstated, a party source explained that it was to trim down the workforce.

“When you consider their remuneration now that the election and court cases have ended, it only makes sense to cut down on the workforce and official aides. It is also likely the presidential campaign council of Peter Obi may be dissolved very soon,” the source told ThePunch.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LP Chairman Abure sacks 5 aides after Supreme Court disappointment

LP Chairman Abure sacks 5 aides after Supreme Court disappointment

Kaduna refinery to commence operations by 2024 ending - FG

Kaduna refinery to commence operations by 2024 ending - FG

FG writes UK, requests Diezani's extradition over alleged $2.5bn fraud

FG writes UK, requests Diezani's extradition over alleged $2.5bn fraud

Obi not hiding after Supreme Court defeat - LP campaign spokesman

Obi not hiding after Supreme Court defeat - LP campaign spokesman

Apapa's Labour Party mocks Obi, hails Tinubu on Supreme Court victory

Apapa's Labour Party mocks Obi, hails Tinubu on Supreme Court victory

Army varsity confers award of degrees on 417 graduates at maiden convocation

Army varsity confers award of degrees on 417 graduates at maiden convocation

Again, Nigeria calls for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

Again, Nigeria calls for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

Oyo Muslim community says clerics arrested with human skull not its members

Oyo Muslim community says clerics arrested with human skull not its members

Deputy Senate President hails Akpabio’s historic election into IPU

Deputy Senate President hails Akpabio’s historic election into IPU

Pulse Sports

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu