Some of those who participated in widespread looting in Osun State last week have started returning the items they took.

Since a warehouse used to store COVID-19 palliatives meant for distribution was discovered and looted in Lagos last week, similar discoveries have been made in a handful of other states across the country.

Hundreds of people trooped to the Cocoa-Ceramic Industry in Ede, Osun on Friday, October 23, 2020, where palliatives were stored, and made away with numerous items.

Private properties were also hit by mobs, including Tuns Farm, where an employee was killed, and Omoluabi Garment Factory, where at least five employees were injured.

State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Sunday, October 25, gave the looters 72 hours to return the looted items or face the wrath of the law.

He promised the looters who observed the 72-hour amnesty would be forgiven.

The Osun State Government posted pictures of some of the items that have been returned by looters on Tuesday, October 27.

The items included generator sets, refrigerators, motorcycles, grinding machines and others.

The 72-hour ultimatum is set to end on Wednesday, October 28, after which the governor said those who fail to comply will be tracked down and brought to justice.