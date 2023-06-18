ADVERTISEMENT
Look out for crescent of Dhul-Hijjah, Sultan directs Muslims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement prayed Allah to help all Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty.

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Abubakar, the President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) gave the directive in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

Dhul-Hijjah is the 12th and the last month in the Islamic calendar in which Muslims perform annual pilgrimage (Hajj) and celebrate Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The statement said, “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that, Sunday 18th June, which is equivalent to 29th day of Dhul-Qadah shall be the day to look for the new moon of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH.

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon on Sunday and report its sighting to the nearest District or village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,”

