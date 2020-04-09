Mr Sunday Oduntan, Executive Director, Research and Advocacy Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), confirmed their support for the move on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the the House of Representatives is to consider a fresh Stimulus Bill that will allow Nigerians to enjoy electricity supply for two months without any charge.

According to Oduntan, details of the implementation of plans for the free electricity supply will come soon.

“We are completely aligned with the plans to ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period.

“We recognise the challenging effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the economic and daily lives of our customers.

“In fulfilment of our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive Council to mitigate the hardships that are currently faced by our customers and other citizens all over the country,” he said in a statement.

Oduntan said that DisCos also commended the Federal Legislators, the Executive arm and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for the initiative.

He said that the DisCos were committed to working with them to ensure more efficient power supply within this difficult period, as the nation battles with the ravages of COVID-19.

“Again, as a key utility player in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), we hereby reiterate our commitment to improving service delivery to the nation during this pandemic period and thereafter,” Oduntan said.