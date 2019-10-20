The report was made known by the head of the zoological garden, Sai’du Gwarzo, to BBC Hausa during the early hours of Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Reports has it that the lion had killed and eaten all the goats in the cage where it was later found.

According to Mr. Gwarzo, “The rangers had succeeded in locking up the cage before the lion was shot with an injection which made him less harmful before it was captured and returned to its cage,’

There was panic on Saturday night around Zoo road in Kano metropolis when the lion escaped from its cage at the zoological garden.

NAN earlier reported that the escape happened around 9 p.m. when the rangers were trying to put it back to its cage after they returned it from a national agricultural show which took place in Nasarawa State.

Many residents and motorists abandoned the busy zoo road late Saturday and on Sunday morning for fear the lion may have escaped from the zoo premises and could be roaming free within the area.