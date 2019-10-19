Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who was sacked in 2017 has said that the National leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has the qualities to become Nigeria president.

According to Punch, Babachir said the former governor of Lagos state has the good qualities of a modern president to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The former SGF said this in Yola on Friday, October 18, 2019, in an interview with some select journalists.

He said, “By 2023 when Buhari’s tenure will be over, he’ll go back to Daura to face his cows like I am doing. But you see, every leader must leave behind a legacy. I will like to see that he leaves behind a legacy of achievement.

“Bola Tinubu is my friend of many years. Buhari is my big boss. Bola Tinubu without prejudice that he’s my friend, will make a good president. Other issues notwithstanding, he (Tinubu) will make a good modern president because the presidency these days is scientific. Nigerians, by convention, seem to have agreed that there should be rotation of the presidency.”

On Igbo Presidency, Babachir said an Igbo politician may not get the nominations of one of the major political party, adding that political leaders in the region “have not been working together to actualise an Igbo presidency.”

Babachir was sacked in 2017 following allegations of his complicity in the misappropriation of funds earmarked for the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) through the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE).