Let's build institutions that'll strengthen democratic virtues - Orji Kalu

Kalu, in his democracy day message on Monday in Abuja, urged politicians to make the welfare of Nigerians a top priority in the policy thrust of the government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Democracy Day has been celebrated annually from May 29 to June 12 to honour heroes who championed the struggle for the enthronement of democratic rule in Nigeria from 1999 till date.

The former governor of Abia also urged Nigerians at home and abroad to support the new administration of President Bola Tinubu in the determination to reposition Nigeria.

Kalu cautioned politicians against divisive utterances and campaign of calumny, saying that the unity of Nigeria remained non-negotiable.

According to him, the political class should place the collective interests of Nigerians above individual interest in a bid to build a prosperous Nigeria.

“As we mark the 30 years of the June 12, 1993 presidential election believed widely to have been won by Bashorun MKO Abiola, the political class must live up to expectations by imbibing Abiola’s leadership qualities.

“It is a new era for the country and as such, all hands must be on deck to support the new President for the sake of nation building.

“Nigeria’s democracy has been growing steadily. No doubt there are a few challenges but above all, the country has sustained democratic processes at all levels.

“We must build institutions that will strengthen democratic virtues in the interest of the people,’’ Kalu said.