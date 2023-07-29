ADVERTISEMENT
'Let the poor breathe' remark not intended to mock suffering Nigerians - Akpabio

Nurudeen Shotayo

Akpabio condemned the negative narrative being woven around the 'let the poor breathe' remark made during plenary.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. [Facebook:Godswill Obot Akpabio]
Akpabio and his colleagues in the upper legislative chamber have come under heavy criticism following a jocular remark passed during deliberation of a motion moved by Senator Akintunde Abiodun from Oyo State.

While presenting the motion, which urged the senate to stop the proposed tariff hike by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and distribution companies (DisCos), Abiodun introduced humour in his delivery by telling the concerned bodies to "let the poor breathe."

It'd be recalled that President Bola Tinubu popularised the catchphrase in a video before his inauguration, in which he appealed to the ruling elite not to suffocate the poor masses.

Meanwhile, Akpabio also emulated Senator Abiodun by repeating the catchphrase when taking votes of lawmakers on the motion.

This has elicited angry reactions from many Nigerians who deemed the action of the lawmakers as a mockery of the sufferings Nigerians are currently going through.

But, in his reaction to the criticisms, the senate president insisted that he had no intention to insult Nigerians, claiming that he was fully aware of the hardships resulting from the high cost of living.

In a statement shared on Friday, July 28, 2023, Akpabio argued that the motive behind his 'let the poor breathe' remark “was to firmly reject any plan of increasing electricity tariffs for Nigerians, considering the ongoing economic challenges that Nigerians are faced with.

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown] Pulse Nigeria
The statement added, “We are deeply concerned about the negative tilting of a very harmless statement by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, about his deep concern and that of the Senate on the plight of the ordinary Nigerians as a result of the prevailing economic situation in the country.

“‘Let The People Breathe’ made during the Plenary on 26th July 2023, was made by Senator Akintunde Abiodun while speaking on the motion to halt the planned electricity tariff hike.”

The senate president assured Nigerians that the red chamber cannot treat crucial matters with levities, stressing that the lawmakers can't make light of challenges being faced by Nigerians.

The statement further reads, “We want to assure the general public that all matters discussed during Senate sessions are of utmost importance and are treated with great seriousness by the President of the Senate and his Distinguished colleagues

“It is crucial to clarify that the intentions of the mover of the motion and the comments of the President of the Senate were never to make light of the hardships, suffering and economic challenges faced by Nigerians at this critical juncture.

“The purpose of the proposal was to firmly reject any plan of increasing electricity tariffs for Nigerians, considering the ongoing economic challenges that Nigerians are faced with.

“The primary focus of the current National Assembly under the Chairmanship of Senator Akpabio is on the implementation of effective and well-structured policies that truly benefit the people. He has repeatedly assured Nigerians that the current Senate will work for all Nigerians.

“The President of the Senate deeply empathises with Nigerians and has never considered the current economic crisis in the country as a matter of jest. His unwavering commitment lies in serving the best interests of the Nigerian people with the release of the ministerial list and the subsequent screening and swearing-in of the ministers, we have high hopes that the newly appointed officials will promptly address the challenges and bring the much-needed relief and succour to all citizens thereby, easing the current hardship and pains experienced by Nigerians.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

