Let research guide policy formulation and execution - Tinubu tells ministers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President added that the pace of change around the world required more reliance on research for solutions and actionable data, especially in health and education.

President Bola Tinubu receives the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science and the fellows of the Academy at Aso Rock [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu receives the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science and the fellows of the Academy at Aso Rock [Presidency]

Tinubu said this when the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), and the Fellows of the Academy invested him as their Grand Patron in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the administration would leverage the capacity of Nigerians to innovate and create solutions in the public and private sectors, especially in farming, manufacturing, information technology and academia.

“The pathway to unlocking the potential of our national contribution to the global economy of tomorrow lies in what we do today.

“I am fully committed to the comprehensive integration of research, and the outcomes of research with the process of policy formulation and implementation in all fields of national endeavour,” he said.

Tinubu, therefore, urged relevant ministries to ensure that science research guided the process of development in relevant areas of advantage.

“We must not fail to utilise research outcomes in the process of enriching our policies,” the President said.

In her remarks, the President of the NAS, Prof. Ekanem Braide, called for the establishment of a national research fund as the country moved toward a knowledge-driven economy.

Braide said the fund would resolve challenges toward quickening national progress through the inputs of all Nigerians including the business community, the academia, and the public sector.

She advised that the nation’s universities, polytechnics and colleges of education be upscaled in science research infrastructure and funding.

News Agency Of Nigeria

