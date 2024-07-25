ADVERTISEMENT
Southeast leaders, northern youths make crucial decision over planned protest

Segun Adeyemi

In their commitment to peace, national unity, and ongoing development, both regional groups emphasise working through lawful and democratic channels to bring about positive change.

Nigerians have kicked against signing of the Samoa agreement by the government of President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]
The Amalgamation of Northern Youth Organisations (ANYO) and Southeast Youth Development for Good Governance and Better Development (SEYDGGBD) made this appeal on Thursday, July 25.

"The real intentions and identities of the organisers are unknown," stated Hon. Henry Ejiofor, the National Coordinator of SEYDGGBD.

Ejiofor highlighted the need for caution, advising the people of the region to avoid the protest, stressing recent positive developments in the Southeast under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

"The President recently assented to the South East Development Commission Bill, which marks a significant step towards the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the region 54 years after the civil war," Ejiofor noted.

READ ALSO: Tinubu, APC governors meet amid fear of nationwide protest

He also mentioned the commissioning of the Abia Power Projects, which promise a 24-hour electricity supply to revitalise industries in the region.

Ejiofor emphasised the importance of supporting ongoing government efforts and warned of the potential dangers the protest could pose.

"We urge our kinsmen to give President Tinubu more time to implement his promising policies," he said, cautioning that the protest could lead to violence, loss of lives, and further economic hardship.

The Southeast group's statement underscored the need for patience and trust in the government's commitment to alleviating the country's economic challenges.

"We should not allow faceless individuals to exploit us," Ejiofor urged, emphasising unity and cautious optimism.

Similarly, the Amalgamation of Northern Youth Organizations (ANYO) has distanced itself from the proposed mass protests.

ANYO's spokesperson, Umar Bala Babayaro, condemned the protest, describing it as a plot by adversaries of the state to incite instability and chaos.

"We categorically state that the Northern youth, represented by ANYO, will not engage in any protests within the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)," Babayaro declared.

READ ALSO: Nationwide protest: Under-pressure APC govs beg for more time, make fresh pledge

He criticised the protests for lacking clear leadership and constructive goals, affirming support for President Tinubu's administration and its initiatives to reduce poverty and enhance welfare, particularly in the Northern regions.

"We urge the government to amplify its initiatives aimed at reducing poverty and enhancing the welfare of the citizens, especially in the Northern regions where challenges are most pronounced," Babayaro added.

The northern group called on all Nigerians to reject the protests, promoting constructive engagement and peaceful dialogue as the most effective means to address national challenges.

