ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lawyer who charged Stella Oduah to court for NYSC fraud under probe for fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawyer stated that he mistakenly put the EFCC in Benin as his office while preparing the charge.

Stella Oduah
Stella Oduah

Recommended articles

Justice James Omotosho gave the order shortly after Mohammed announced appearance for Nigerian police in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/275/2023 filed against Oduah.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that when the matter was called, Oduah, who was a sole defendant in the case, and her lawyer, were not in court. The drama, however, occured when Justice Omotosho asked Mohammed if the defendant had been served.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecuting lawyer told the court that the investigating police officer (IPO) in the case informed him that Oduah, who represented Anambra North Senatorial Distinct in the 9th National Assembly, could not be served because when she was called on phone, she said she was indisposed.

The judge then asked who signed the charge which the lawyer was holding and which office was he representing. Mohammed responded that he was seconded to the EFCC but redeployed back to the police in November last year.

He added that he resumed at the legal department, Police Headquarters in January. Justice Omotosho, who inquired further, asked why he signed the charge in June 22 when he was no longer in the anti-graft agency since November 2022. The lawyer said he mistakenly put the EFCC in Benin as his office while preparing the charge.

NAN observes that the charge has Legal and Prosecuting Department, EFCC , No 1, Court Road, GRA, Benin City as the prosecuting lawyer’s address. Responding, Justice Omotosho “Will a reasonable man believe you? You will go to EFCC and explain this. I will call for investigation of the counsel.

The judge, in a short ruling, ordered Mohammed to be handed over to the anti-corruption agency for thorough investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In view of the fact that Ibrahim Mohammed signed this charge on June 22, and having admitted that he left EFCC in November, 2022, this court make an order that EFCC to investigate and report back to the court . counsel shall report to EFCC immediately,” he declared.

NAN reports that the head of the police in FHC, Titus Okuba, led Mohammed out of the courtroom. NAN had, on Monday, July 10, 2023 reported that the EFCC was expected to arraign Oduah before Justice Omotosho today (Tuesday) on allegations bordering on perjury and document falsification.

The ex-lawmaker is being accused of misrepresenting facts about whether or not she participated in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and was issued a certificate to that effect. She was alleged to have falsified documents with which she got into public offices, including being a minister and a senator in the fresh charge.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Trinity Guy remains in prison for sexually exploiting young girl in skit

Trinity Guy remains in prison for sexually exploiting young girl in skit

Lawyer who charged Stella Oduah to court for NYSC fraud under probe for fraud

Lawyer who charged Stella Oduah to court for NYSC fraud under probe for fraud

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm new service chiefs

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm new service chiefs

Soludo seeks urgent FG intervention on collapsed Onitsha-Owerri road

Soludo seeks urgent FG intervention on collapsed Onitsha-Owerri road

UNICEF trains health workers to curb infants’ deaths in Anambra

UNICEF trains health workers to curb infants’ deaths in Anambra

Zulum approves ₦62m worth of scholarship for law, french language students

Zulum approves ₦62m worth of scholarship for law, french language students

Gbenga Daniel wants senators to get more money for constituency projects

Gbenga Daniel wants senators to get more money for constituency projects

'Minimise use of interlockings, have green areas in your homes' – NEMA

'Minimise use of interlockings, have green areas in your homes' – NEMA

COAS rewards 7 army officers, 5 soldiers for acts of valour

COAS rewards 7 army officers, 5 soldiers for acts of valour

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies