ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Withdrawal Limits Policy: Lawmakers kick as Emefiele shuns Reps invite for the 2nd time

Bayo Wahab

Emefiele wrote to the House again saying he was still on official assignment.

Godwin-Emefiele (Daylight)
Godwin-Emefiele (Daylight)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The lawmakers had summoned Emefiele to explain the CBN’s latest withdrawal policy.

The policy which was recently announced by the CBN restricted the maximum cash withdrawal by individuals and corporate organisations per week to N100,000 and N500,000 respectively.

Recall that the House was supposed to question Emefiele on Thursday, December 15, 2022, about the policy, but the CBN Governor failed to appear before the lawmakers.

Explaining why Emefiele did not honour the lawmakers’ invite, the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, CBN, Edward Adamu in a communication to the House said the governor of the apex bank was part of the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari on an official trip to the United States.

After reading the letter to members of the House during plenary on Thursday, Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase said the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila had rescheduled Emefiele’s appearance to Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

But while the House was expecting him to show up, Emefiele wrote to the lawmakers again saying he was still on official assignment.

The Speaker of the House, however, maintained that the lawmakers would want to know about the official assignment that had lasted two weeks.

In his reaction, the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu said that the lawmakers’ resolution on suspension of the policy would stand if Emefiele failed to appear before them on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after which they would go on Christmas break.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s campaign DG tells Okupe to resign honourably from Obi’s campaign

Tinubu’s campaign DG tells Okupe to resign honourably from Obi’s campaign

Senate confirms Onochie as NDDC chairman

Senate confirms Onochie as NDDC chairman

Withdrawal Limits Policy: Lawmakers kick as Emefiele shuns Reps invite for the 2nd time

Withdrawal Limits Policy: Lawmakers kick as Emefiele shuns Reps invite for the 2nd time

2023 Presidential election is beyond ethnic affiliations – APC Chieftain

2023 Presidential election is beyond ethnic affiliations – APC Chieftain

Okupe convicted for ‘crime’ committed working for PDP – Arise TV columnist

Okupe convicted for ‘crime’ committed working for PDP – Arise TV columnist

Ranking Nigeria’s Richest: Let’s play by logic

Ranking Nigeria’s Richest: Let’s play by logic

Pulse Picks: Most influential politicians in 2022

Pulse Picks: Most influential politicians in 2022

Fears over economy if DSS arrests CBN Governor, Emefiele

Fears over economy if DSS arrests CBN Governor, Emefiele

2023 elections: Police vow to go after vote buyers

2023 elections: Police vow to go after vote buyers

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, dies at 63. (Punch)

Nigeria’s envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, dies at 63

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

2023: I won't entertain excuses from INEC, Buhari warns

UK invites Nigerian teachers to apply for jobs. [aa.com.tr]

UK invites Nigerian teachers to apply for jobs

Former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe [Instagram/IndependentMinded]

Okupe sentenced to 2 years in prison for money laundering