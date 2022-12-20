Withdrawal Limits Policy: Lawmakers kick as Emefiele shuns Reps invite for the 2nd time

The lawmakers had summoned Emefiele to explain the CBN’s latest withdrawal policy.

The policy which was recently announced by the CBN restricted the maximum cash withdrawal by individuals and corporate organisations per week to N100,000 and N500,000 respectively.

Recall that the House was supposed to question Emefiele on Thursday, December 15, 2022, about the policy, but the CBN Governor failed to appear before the lawmakers.

Explaining why Emefiele did not honour the lawmakers’ invite, the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, CBN, Edward Adamu in a communication to the House said the governor of the apex bank was part of the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari on an official trip to the United States.

After reading the letter to members of the House during plenary on Thursday, Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase said the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila had rescheduled Emefiele’s appearance to Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

But while the House was expecting him to show up, Emefiele wrote to the lawmakers again saying he was still on official assignment.

The Speaker of the House, however, maintained that the lawmakers would want to know about the official assignment that had lasted two weeks.