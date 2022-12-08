ADVERTISEMENT
Reps summon Emefiele over CBN cash withdrawal limits

Bayo Wahab

The CBN governor is expected to appear before the lawmakers on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The lawmakers asked Emefiele to come and explain the policy to the parliament.

The CBN governor is expected to appear before the lawmakers on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

This development is said to be based on a motion of urgent public importance moved by a member of the House, Aliyu Magaji, at the plenary on Thursday.

Details later…

