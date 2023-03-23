ADVERTISEMENT
Lawmakers butt heads over fresh bill to legalise marijuana in Nigeria

Nurudeen Shotayo

The disagreement started when a lawmaker protested that the content of the fresh bill was the same as an earlier bill she sponsored long ago.

Wrapping marijuana
Wrapping marijuana

The piece of legislation, sponsored by two members of the Green Chamber, Benjamin Kalu and Olumide Osoba, is a renewed attempt to amend the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, to expand the scope of the anti-narcotic agency to issue licences for the cultivation, sale and use of marijuana, The Punch reports.

The bill, titled ‘A Bill for an Act to Amend the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to Confer Additional Responsibility of the Power to Grant and Revoke Licenses for the Cultivation of Cannabis (or Any of Its Three Species, Namely Cannabis Sativa, Cannabis Indica and Cannabis Ruderalis) Plant for Medicinal Purposes; and for Related Matters,’ is a consolidation of Kalu and Osoba's separate bills numbered HBs. 1190 & 1918.

However, there was a mild drama when the bill was called for second reading at the plenary on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, as another member of the House, Miriam Onuoha, protested that the content of the bill was the same as an earlier bill she sponsored long ago.

Meanwhile, the House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila's intervention saved the day as he ruled that all the parties should liaise with the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Abubakar Fulata, to identify the differences and similarities between the two bills ahead of next sitting.

Pulse reports that cannabis cultivation, sale, and use in any form are prohibited under Nigerian law.

Troops eliminate 46 terrorists, apprehend 50 in 2 weeks – DHQ

Reps ask CBN to overhaul online banking systems due to naira scarcity

Military destroys 107 illegal refineries in 2 weeks – DHQ

BREAKING: Tinubu's camp petition DSS to arrest Labour Party's Obi, Datti

2023 Mock-UTME: JAMB to examine 176,408 candidates on March 30

EFCC, ICPC to respond in Keyamo’s suit against Atiku Abubakar

Matawalle accepts defeat, calls for peace in Zamfara state

What happened at Saraki's house after I 'chose' Obi as Atiku's running mate - Wike

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

