Lawmakers butt heads over fresh bill to legalise marijuana in Nigeria

The piece of legislation, sponsored by two members of the Green Chamber, Benjamin Kalu and Olumide Osoba, is a renewed attempt to amend the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, to expand the scope of the anti-narcotic agency to issue licences for the cultivation, sale and use of marijuana, The Punch reports.

The bill, titled ‘A Bill for an Act to Amend the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to Confer Additional Responsibility of the Power to Grant and Revoke Licenses for the Cultivation of Cannabis (or Any of Its Three Species, Namely Cannabis Sativa, Cannabis Indica and Cannabis Ruderalis) Plant for Medicinal Purposes; and for Related Matters,’ is a consolidation of Kalu and Osoba's separate bills numbered HBs. 1190 & 1918.

However, there was a mild drama when the bill was called for second reading at the plenary on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, as another member of the House, Miriam Onuoha, protested that the content of the bill was the same as an earlier bill she sponsored long ago.

Meanwhile, the House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila's intervention saved the day as he ruled that all the parties should liaise with the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Abubakar Fulata, to identify the differences and similarities between the two bills ahead of next sitting.