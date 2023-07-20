ADVERTISEMENT
Lawmaker set to terminate Olomi-Olojuoro road rehabilitation contractor

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker urged the House to mandate the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to terminate the contract awarded to DC Engineering Limited for failing to deliver.

Kwara State House of Assembly (Photo Credit: BusinessDay)
Kwara State House of Assembly (Photo Credit: BusinessDay)

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, July 19, 2023 by Olusada Olamilekan, her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity. The lawmaker at plenary, urged the House to mandate the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to terminate the contract awarded to DC Engineering Limited for failing to deliver.

According to the Representative, the road, which serves as a crucial link between Oyo and Ogun states, has tragically turned into a death trap. Mr Akande-Sadipe brought to light the numerous petitions and complaints from her constituents, recounting how the road’s deteriorating condition has led to multiple accidents and fatalities.

The once vital transportation route has now become virtually impassable, inflicting untold hardship on the people, hampering economic activities, and negatively impacting the local economy”, Olamilekan quoted her saying.

The lawmaker said in spite of yearly budgetary allocations and the disbursement of funds to the contractor, the road remained in a state of disrepair.

According to her, the contractors have continuously failed to execute the necessary construction and rehabilitation works, leaving the people to suffer the consequences of their inaction.

“The gravity of the situation cannot be ignored. The Olomi Olojuoro, Ijebu-Igbo Ita Egba-Owonowen road’s poor state has inflicted severe socio-economic consequences on the constituents and surrounding communities.

“It is causing transportation difficulties and impeding access to essential services. The road has become a death trap, claiming lives daily, and this demands urgent intervention’’, Olamilekan quoted her as saying.

She urged the House to establish an Ad-Hoc committee to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the contractors’ consistent failure to fulfill its contractual obligations.

Olamilekan further quoted her as saying that: “The investigation will thoroughly scrutinise the construction and rehabilitation of the Olomi Olojuoro road and review the yearly budget allocations for the project.

“To ensure transparency and accountability, the Ad-Hoc committee be mandated to provide regular updates to the House on the progress of the Olomi Olojuoro road construction project.

