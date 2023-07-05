LAWMA commences seal exercise on homes without waste bins in Lagos

This decision comes after the issuance of abatement notices to the affected areas two months ago, according to a statement by Kunle Adebiyi, the Executive Director of Finance at LAWMA.

The statement emphasised the importance of cultivating proper environmental habits and supporting the efforts of the Authority to establish a cleaner and more livable environment. Adebiyi stated, "By taking action against violations and ensuring compliance, we can create a sustainable environment and help build a city of our dream."

The notice of intention to seal will serve as a final warning to residents who have failed to procure waste bins and maintain proper waste management practices. The enforcement action aims to encourage responsible environmental behavior and reduce pollution in the city.

LAWMA's Enforcement Team will target areas on Lagos Mainland and Island where violations have been observed. Thorough inspections will be conducted to identify individuals, households, or businesses that have consistently neglected waste management guidelines.

Those found in violation will receive an intention to seal notice outlining specific actions required to rectify the situation and avoid further penalties. The exercise will be conducted in phases, with phase one covering the mentioned areas.

Residents are urged to take responsibility for maintaining a clean and healthy environment for all. Adhering to waste management regulations and procuring standard covered bins will help prevent indiscriminate waste disposal and mitigate hazardous consequences such as flooding and disease outbreaks.

LAWMA has been actively working to improve waste management in Lagos by implementing initiatives such as waste sorting campaigns, recycling programs, and public awareness campaigns. These efforts aim to instill a culture of responsible waste disposal and minimise the adverse impact of waste on the environment.

Adebiyi appealed to residents to join hands with the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in establishing a cleaner and healthier environment by avoiding indiscriminate waste disposal and utilising the waste management services provided by PSP operators.

