ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LAWMA commences seal exercise on homes without waste bins in Lagos

Ima Elijah

LAWMA's Enforcement Team is targeting areas on Lagos Mainland and Island where violations have been observed.

LAWMA has been actively working to improve waste management in Lagos by implementing initiatives such as waste sorting campaigns, recycling programs, and public awareness campaigns [The Sun Nigeria]
LAWMA has been actively working to improve waste management in Lagos by implementing initiatives such as waste sorting campaigns, recycling programs, and public awareness campaigns [The Sun Nigeria]

Recommended articles

This decision comes after the issuance of abatement notices to the affected areas two months ago, according to a statement by Kunle Adebiyi, the Executive Director of Finance at LAWMA.

The statement emphasised the importance of cultivating proper environmental habits and supporting the efforts of the Authority to establish a cleaner and more livable environment. Adebiyi stated, "By taking action against violations and ensuring compliance, we can create a sustainable environment and help build a city of our dream."

The notice of intention to seal will serve as a final warning to residents who have failed to procure waste bins and maintain proper waste management practices. The enforcement action aims to encourage responsible environmental behavior and reduce pollution in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAWMA's Enforcement Team will target areas on Lagos Mainland and Island where violations have been observed. Thorough inspections will be conducted to identify individuals, households, or businesses that have consistently neglected waste management guidelines.

Those found in violation will receive an intention to seal notice outlining specific actions required to rectify the situation and avoid further penalties. The exercise will be conducted in phases, with phase one covering the mentioned areas.

Residents are urged to take responsibility for maintaining a clean and healthy environment for all. Adhering to waste management regulations and procuring standard covered bins will help prevent indiscriminate waste disposal and mitigate hazardous consequences such as flooding and disease outbreaks.

LAWMA has been actively working to improve waste management in Lagos by implementing initiatives such as waste sorting campaigns, recycling programs, and public awareness campaigns. These efforts aim to instill a culture of responsible waste disposal and minimise the adverse impact of waste on the environment.

Adebiyi appealed to residents to join hands with the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in establishing a cleaner and healthier environment by avoiding indiscriminate waste disposal and utilising the waste management services provided by PSP operators.

ADVERTISEMENT

For waste management-related issues and inquiries, residents can contact LAWMA toll-free numbers: 07080601020 and 617.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'It's Our Time' - Mamador continues support for ladies in sports

'It's Our Time' - Mamador continues support for ladies in sports

LAWMA commences seal exercise on homes without waste bins in Lagos

LAWMA commences seal exercise on homes without waste bins in Lagos

House of Reps sets up committee to investigate Ejikeme's UTME score scandal

House of Reps sets up committee to investigate Ejikeme's UTME score scandal

Keyamo condemns EU's election report as 'outside their mandate'

Keyamo condemns EU's election report as 'outside their mandate'

Tinubu closes defence in Obi's tribunal case after 1-witness testimony

Tinubu closes defence in Obi's tribunal case after 1-witness testimony

Reps urges FG to end banditry, farmer-herder clashes in Katsina, Gombe

Reps urges FG to end banditry, farmer-herder clashes in Katsina, Gombe

First female commissioner of Police assumes duty in Kwara state

First female commissioner of Police assumes duty in Kwara state

Gov Otu’s wife promises to rid Calabar of street urchins

Gov Otu’s wife promises to rid Calabar of street urchins

NMA begins 5-day warning strike over welfare issues in Nasarawa

NMA begins 5-day warning strike over welfare issues in Nasarawa

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu

Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma