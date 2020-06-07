The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has attributed the inability of the Nigerian military to defeat insurgency and banditry in Nigeria to international politics and lack of sufficient resources.

Lawan said international politics slowed down the government’s effort to acquire sophisticated machinery needed by Nigerian security agencies to do their jobs.

The Senate President said this on Sunday, June 7, 2020, while addressing journalists ahead of the first anniversary of the 9th Senate on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

He said efforts to buy equipment for security agencies to fight against insecurity in the country were usually frustrated by international politics as requests often take longer than expected.

He said, “To some extent, we are suffering from international politics. I know that in our efforts to try to buy spare parts for jets, they may write to a certain foreign government and it will take six to nine months while another country will write to the same government and maybe get it in one or two months.

“So, something is not right, but that’s to say that it’s now one of our challenges that we will continue to engage with countries that we feel don’t understand what we are doing here.

Lawan also explained that Nigerian security agencies needed more personnel to tackle insecurity in the country.

He said, “Also, we need more resources for security. By resources, I don’t mean just money, we need more personnel for the armed forces.

“We need more personnel for the police, Nigerian immigration Service, and almost all the agencies and paramilitary as well.

“We also need resources in terms of equipment, machinery, and then training.

“What we experience today is we don’t have sufficient personnel, the resources available to security office are inadequate.

“Government is doing a lot to get more resources in terms of equipment and machinery.”

It would be recalled that in March, President Muhammadu Buhari and leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) expressed serious concern over security challenges facing the country and also agreed to do all they could to tackle the problems.