Lawal commends Tinubu for Appointing Nuhu Ribadu as NSA

Bayo Wahab

Lawal described Ribadu as a Nigerian with a deep understanding of the country's security landscape.

Mallam Hamzat Lawal, President Bola Tinubu and Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. [ASC]
Shortly after Ribadu was upgraded from Special Adviser, Security to NSA, Mallam Lawal in a statement on Monday, June 19, 2023, stated that the appointment of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), demonstrated Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s security apparatus.

The statement reads in part, “This unprecedented decision demonstrates President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s security apparatus and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

‘’Mallam Ribadu brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and a proven track record in the field of intelligence as an outstanding and highly respected retired police officer.

‘’With an extensive background in intelligence, Mallam Ribadu possesses the necessary skills to effectively navigate complex global challenges and safeguard our nation’s interests.

While commending the president, Mallam Lawal described Ribadu as a Nigerian with a deep understanding of the country's security landscape.

He said, “I commend President Tinubu’s discerning judgment in selecting Mallam Ribadu for this position.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Mallam Ribadu has consistently demonstrated unwavering dedication, analytical insight, and a deep understanding of the evolving security landscape in Nigeria and beyond.

“Under his leadership, I am confident that a comprehensive and thoughtful approach will shape our national security policies.

“Thankfully, he has a reputation for fostering collaboration among various agencies and building strong partnerships with international allies.

“This collaborative approach will undoubtedly enhance our nation’s ability to address emerging threats, promote diplomacy, and ensure the safety of our citizens both at home and abroad.’’

Mallam Lawal further stated that President Tinubu’s choice in appointing Ribadu reflects a commitment to excellence and a desire to assemble a team of the brightest minds in national security.

“I commend the President for prioritizing meritocracy and selecting an individual of impeccable integrity who will contribute positively to Nigeria’s security agenda,’’ he added.

He also tasked the President to appoint competent young people to other strategic positions to reflect the massive population of youths in the country.

