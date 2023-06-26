ADVERTISEMENT
'Late Prof Oso, an encyclopedia of communication theories' - Ogun NUJ

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun Council, has described late Prof. Lai Oso, a Mass Communication Lecturer of the Lagos State University (LASU) as an encyclopedia of communication theories.

Late Prof. Lai Oso.
Late Prof. Lai Oso.

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun Council, describes late Prof. Lai Oso, a Mass Communication Lecturer of the Lagos State University (LASU) as an encyclopedia of communication theories. The union said;

“The news of the death of Prof. Oso in a motor accident while returning from Abraka, Delta State on Saturday, was very devastating.

” The death has thrown the journalism industry into mourning as the industry has lost yet again an encyclopedia of communication theories, a teacher, a father figure, someone who built many libraries in human being.

” We call on the Nigerian government to declare a state of emergency on roads infrastructure to check unabated loss of lives due to bad roads.

” This has caused the death of one of the eggheads of the journalism profession,”.

The union said that every individual who read Mass Communication or any related media courses must have passed through or drank from the pool of knowledge of late Prof. Oso.

“He made himself available to teach, nurture and breed media icons who today have excelled in the industry.

” May Almighty God give the family of Prof. Oso and the Journalism profession the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” the union said.

