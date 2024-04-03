LASTMA warns motorists to adhere to speed limit on Third Mainland Bridge

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, gave the warning in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Mr Adebayo Taofiq.

According to Bakare-Oki, the comprehensively repaired bridge is scintillating and fascinating to drive on without any impediment.

He said that this might be too tempting and risky not to observe the speed limit, thereby resulting in untoward consequences for motorists.

“The government has installed state-of-the-art facilities that will aid motorists in navigating the entire bridge to their various destinations within a reasonable travel time,” he said.

The general manager urged motorists to obey every traffic sign and other installed traffic-related electronic devices where necessary and keep to the approved speed limit.

“Motorists must be conscious of time and plan their journey ahead to avoid unnecessary speeding while using the bridge and any other link roads across the state,” Bakare-Oki said.

He assured the motoring public that the agency would deploy more men, patrol and recovery vehicles to ensure the safety of motorists and timely rescue intervention on the bridge.

Bakare-Oki, however, cautioned owners and drivers of vehicles to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before plying the bridge as the agency would frown at any avoidable obstacle capable of hindering vehicular movements on the flyover.

The LASTMA boss addressed officers of the agency whose purview fell within the Third Mainland Bridge operational areas.