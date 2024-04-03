ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LASTMA warns motorists to adhere to speed limit on Third Mainland Bridge

News Agency Of Nigeria

He assured the motoring public that the agency would deploy more men, patrol and recovery vehicles to ensure the safety of motorists and timely rescue intervention.

LASTMA warns motorists to adhere to speed limit on Third Mainland Bridge
LASTMA warns motorists to adhere to speed limit on Third Mainland Bridge

Recommended articles

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, gave the warning in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Mr Adebayo Taofiq.

According to Bakare-Oki, the comprehensively repaired bridge is scintillating and fascinating to drive on without any impediment.

He said that this might be too tempting and risky not to observe the speed limit, thereby resulting in untoward consequences for motorists.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government has installed state-of-the-art facilities that will aid motorists in navigating the entire bridge to their various destinations within a reasonable travel time,” he said.

The general manager urged motorists to obey every traffic sign and other installed traffic-related electronic devices where necessary and keep to the approved speed limit.

Motorists must be conscious of time and plan their journey ahead to avoid unnecessary speeding while using the bridge and any other link roads across the state,” Bakare-Oki said.

He assured the motoring public that the agency would deploy more men, patrol and recovery vehicles to ensure the safety of motorists and timely rescue intervention on the bridge.

Bakare-Oki, however, cautioned owners and drivers of vehicles to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before plying the bridge as the agency would frown at any avoidable obstacle capable of hindering vehicular movements on the flyover.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LASTMA boss addressed officers of the agency whose purview fell within the Third Mainland Bridge operational areas.

The Federal Government is set to reopen the bridge for traffic on April 4.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

CAN rejects curfew imposed by traditional worshipers in IIe-Ife [The Guardian Nigeria]

CAN rejects curfew imposed by traditional worshipers in IIe-Ife

The cleric advised leaders to uphold fairness when invited to share palliative [Nigerian Pilot News]

Cleric advises Govt to involve traditional leaders in palliative distribution

Tinubu and Faye [The Nation Newspaper]

Tinubu congratulates Faye, praises Sall for peaceful, transparent election