Its General Manager, Mr Olajide Oduyoye, in a statement in Lagos also debunked claims alleging that traffic officials, particularly LASTMA officers, had been banned from apprehending traffic laws’ violators.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some residents of the state were alleging that LASTMA officials had been restricted to traffic control.

They also alleged that the decision emanated from a meeting between Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Executive Members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Oduyoye, however, said that the claims failed to state the specific date, time or venue of such meeting and where the decision was taken.

He urged the members of the public, especially road users, to disregard the claims created to cause confusion in the state.

Oduyoye said that there was no meeting between the officials of the Lagos State Government and those of the NURTW as claimed by the reports.

“The 2018 Traffic Law clearly spells out the duties of LASTMA officers. It is irresponsible and mischievous for any individual to insinuate that Gov. Sanwo-Olu gave directives contrary to the law.

“Transportation and Traffic Management constitute a vital part of the present administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda,” he said.

Oduyoye said that the government had always emphasised the need for LASTMA officials to uphold the law without any discrimination.

“I advise the public to ignore and disregard the fake news designed to confuse and hoodwink motorists into breaking traffic rules.

“Violators will face the sanctions prescribed by the law,” he said.