LASG completes modern floating jetty at CMS-Marina

News Agency Of Nigeria

MD, Lagos State Ferry Services Balogun noted that the Floating Pontoon Jetty was made from strong, durable materials and safe choice for all weather conditions.

The Managing Director, Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), Mr Abdoulbaq Balogun, said this in a statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Director , Public Affairs Service, Mr Akeem Odusina, on Monday, August 8, 2023 in Lagos.

Balogun said that the constructed jetty at CMS was a strategic connection point to the recently commissioned CMS-Marina Blue Line Rail System.

According to him, the CMS-Marina corridor, apart from being one of two major points with seamless connection between Bus Rapid Transport (BRT), the Blue Line Rail Transport and Water Transport, is the waterways hub with huge ridership in thousands on daily basis, linking several coastal areas such as Badore-Ajah in Eti Osa Local Government; Ipakodo, Ibeshe, Ijede in Ikorodu Local Government; Ilaje Bariga Waterfront in Somolu/Bariga Local government.

Other areas linked by the coastal areas; Liverpool, Ajegunle and TinCan Island in Apapa/Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government; Mile 2, Sabonkoji, Ilashe, Ibeshe, Ikare, Ijegun Egba in Amuwo-Odofin / Oriade Local Government; Ebute Ojo, Ijanikin / Oto-Awori / Agbara in Ojo Local Government and Apa, Topo, Iworo-Ajido, Ebute Miller Marina in Badagry Local Government.

“The project is in tandem with the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration of which Traffic Management and Transportation is the first pillar.

“Government is committed to improving facilities for a safe water transportation system aimed at reduction in road traffic, provision of reliable alternative mode of transportation and improved productivity of the residents.

“The new floating jetty will enable our boats to anchor easily, provide easier access to different parts of the city, boost economic activities along the Lagos waterways and make passenger disembodiment more comfortable and safer,” Balogun said.

He said that government was fully committed to achieving the multimodal transport system of connectivity between the road, rail and water. Balogun said that the Floating Pontoon Jetty was made from strong, durable materials and safe choice for all weather conditions.

He added that the Pontoon Jetty could ride out a storm without resistance from the water which would not cause damage to boats due to the changing tides, being too high or too low. Balogun said that the floating jetty constructed for the Lagos Ferry Services and other Boat Operators, was built to international standards.

He said that the jetty was built with all safety features including a fire extinguisher compartment, safety lifebuoys, an inbuilt fender on the side of the fingers, gang way for disembarkation and boarding.

