LASG begs for patience to replace faulty elevator that killed doctor 6 months ago

News Agency Of Nigeria

A resident doctor died when the hospital's elevator crashed from the 10th floor to the ground floor in August 2023.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi [LASG]

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Saturday, assured that replacement of the elevator that crashed and killed Dr Vwaere Diaso at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, had begun.

The hospital's elevator crashed from the 10th floor to the ground floor on August 1, 2023, killing Dr Diaso, a resident doctor.

She was descending to the ground floor to take delivery of food she had ordered from an eatery when the accident occurred.

"Contract has been awarded to a major construction company to install a new elevator and it is already working on the contract," Prof. Abayomi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

"The elevator crashed and killed one of our colleagues. We are not just going to go and install another elevator. We have to understand what caused the elevator to crash. Is it a problem with the elevator or with infrastructure?

"So that took some time for us. We are not going to just install another elevator there so as not to continue to endanger the lives of our doctors," the commissioner added.

He appealed to Lagos State residents to exercise patience as efforts were being made to ensure that there was no recurrence.

"The public has to be patient with us; we are doing an extremely thorough job in that place. It is ongoing at the moment," Abayomi said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

