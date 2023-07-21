ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LASEMA warns residents against blocking drainage

News Agency Of Nigeria

LASEMA permanent secretary stated that people must desist from building houses close to the canal and blocking drainages with waste materials, noting that the area was prone to flooding.

LASEMA warns residents against blocking drainage [NAN]
LASEMA warns residents against blocking drainage [NAN]

Recommended articles

The LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, gave the warning in a statement issued and signed by the agency’s Head of Public Unit, Mr Nosa Okunbor, on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Lagos. Oke-Osanyitolu made the appeal during a sensitisation visit to Ijaiye and Ojokoro LCDA.

He, however, assured the residents that the state government would do everything possible to ameliorate the effects of flooding in the state. Oke-Osanyitolu said that people must desist from building houses close to the canal, noting that the area was prone to flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged them to desist from blocking drainages with waste materials. Oke-Osanyitolu noted that the flash floods being experienced demanded that residents should stay indoors whenever it rained and allow the flood to recede before embarking on activities.

He appealed to the people to work with the Chairman of the LCDA for safety reasons while also sympathising with families that lost their loved ones to flood.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, assured the residents that the state government would provide a permanent solution to flooding in Ojokoro after a holistic assessment had been carried out.

Earlier, the LCDA Executive Chairman, Honourable Hammed Tijani, noted that the last two months had been devastating for residents in the area as a result of flood. Tijani said this was the reason while he called on LASEMA to visit and assess the development to take the necessary action.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Association plans to provide food support to 15,000 families in Ibadan, Abeokuta, Lagos

Association plans to provide food support to 15,000 families in Ibadan, Abeokuta, Lagos

NGO pays fees for 200 out-of-school children in Niger

NGO pays fees for 200 out-of-school children in Niger

'Fuel subsidy, a test of our faith, patriotism' - MURIC appeals to Nigerians over subsidy removal

'Fuel subsidy, a test of our faith, patriotism' - MURIC appeals to Nigerians over subsidy removal

LASEMA warns residents against blocking drainage

LASEMA warns residents against blocking drainage

Stella Oduah, others plead not guilty over alleged ₦5bn fraud

Stella Oduah, others plead not guilty over alleged ₦5bn fraud

Kaduna Govt. sensitises livestock stakeholders on Anthrax

Kaduna Govt. sensitises livestock stakeholders on Anthrax

FIRS records tax revenue ₦5.5 trillion in first half of 2023

FIRS records tax revenue ₦5.5 trillion in first half of 2023

Akwa Ibom state partners with Innoson Motors over fuel subsidy removal

Akwa Ibom state partners with Innoson Motors over fuel subsidy removal

APC Governors vow to ensure judicious use of fuel subsidy windfall

APC Governors vow to ensure judicious use of fuel subsidy windfall

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

Nigerian migrants to the UK will be heavily impacted by the new policy [AFP]

For workers to get pay raise, UK will hike visa fees for Nigerians, others