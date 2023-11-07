ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos State Emergency Management Agency records 1,211 incidents in 10 months

48 accidents were recorded with 12 in the medical category, fire disaster category recorded nine cases and one involving a tanker and a truck.

“Of the 1,211 incidents, 145 were attended to in October. Out of the 145, trucks and tankers accounted for 64 incidents.

“These 64 incidents comprise 46 truck and tanker accidents; 15 breakdowns; one fallen tanker and truck each and one fallen container incident,’’ he stated.

He added that 48 accidents were recorded with 12 in the medical category, while fire disaster category recorded nine cases, comprising of eight fire outbreaks and one involving a tanker and a truck.

There were six miscellaneous and one assault incidents, while there were three cases of building collapse and one of partial collapse.

“Oil spillage and leakage recorded two incidents, but there were no cases of explosions, air crash, or marine incident,’’ he added.

Oke-Osanyintolu stated also that densely-populated Alimosho Local Government Area recorded the highest number of incidents.

Alimosho recorded the highest number of incidents with 25 cases out of the 145 recorded in October.

“Kosofe Local Government Area recorded 18 incidents; Ikeja Local Government Area recorded 17; Apapa Local Government Area recorded 16, while Mushin Local Government Area recorded 15 incidents,’’ also stated.

He added that Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area recorded 13 incidents, while Surulere, Ikorodu and Eti-Osa local government areas recorded six incidents each.

Shomolu and Agege local government areas recorded four incidents each, while Ibeju-Lekki and Ajeromi-Ifelodun local government areas recorded three incidents each.

“Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Ifako-Ijaiye local government areas recorded two incidents each, while Amuwo-Odofin Local government area recorded one incident each,’’ Oke-Osanyintolu added.

Local government areas where no incident was recorded were Epe, Ojo, and Badagry, the permanent secretary stated.

