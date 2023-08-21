LASBCA demolishes building for contravening construction laws

The LASBCA General Manager, Mr Gbolahan Oki, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Monday. The statement was issued by Assistant Director, Public Affairs of LASBCA, Mrs Adetayo Akitoye-Asagba.

Oki said that the demolition was part of efforts to reduce the rate of illegal constructions, curb menace of building collapses and avert danger. He said that the owner of the building did not obtain any approval from the agency, contrary to the provisions of the law guiding construction works in every part of the state.

He added that warnings and notices served on the developer to stop work were ignored.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, from records, a request for development permit by the developer was rejected because the area was on government land under the supervision of Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency.

The general manager said that the agency would not rest on its oars until building construction protocols were fully observed by all relevant stakeholders to ensure safety of lives and property of residents.