ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LASBCA demolishes building for contravening construction laws

News Agency Of Nigeria

The GM of the agency assured Lagos residents of the agency’s commitment to ensuring that all new buildings across the state were certified fit for habitation.

LASBCA demolishes building for contravening construction laws
LASBCA demolishes building for contravening construction laws

Recommended articles

The LASBCA General Manager, Mr Gbolahan Oki, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Monday. The statement was issued by Assistant Director, Public Affairs of LASBCA, Mrs Adetayo Akitoye-Asagba.

Oki said that the demolition was part of efforts to reduce the rate of illegal constructions, curb menace of building collapses and avert danger. He said that the owner of the building did not obtain any approval from the agency, contrary to the provisions of the law guiding construction works in every part of the state.

He added that warnings and notices served on the developer to stop work were ignored.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, from records, a request for development permit by the developer was rejected because the area was on government land under the supervision of Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency.

The general manager said that the agency would not rest on its oars until building construction protocols were fully observed by all relevant stakeholders to ensure safety of lives and property of residents.

He assured Lagos residents of the agency’s commitment to ensuring that all new buildings across the state were certified fit for habitation. He appealed to property owners and developers to always build in accordance with the state’s building codes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike says all PDP leaders he consulted asked him to accept Tinubu’s ministerial offer

Wike says all PDP leaders he consulted asked him to accept Tinubu’s ministerial offer

Shettima to represent Tinubu at BRICS summit in South Africa

Shettima to represent Tinubu at BRICS summit in South Africa

PDP Governor congratulates Wike on his appointment as FCT Minister

PDP Governor congratulates Wike on his appointment as FCT Minister

Wike makes promises and threats on his first day as Minister of FCT

Wike makes promises and threats on his first day as Minister of FCT

Fidelity bank donates relief materials to IDPs in Plateau

Fidelity bank donates relief materials to IDPs in Plateau

Gov. Mutfwang launches Jos-Abuja flight route

Gov. Mutfwang launches Jos-Abuja flight route

LASBCA demolishes building for contravening construction laws

LASBCA demolishes building for contravening construction laws

Nigeria, China to promote governance to benefit citizens of both countries

Nigeria, China to promote governance to benefit citizens of both countries

Task force arrests 3,500 illegal miners in Taraba

Task force arrests 3,500 illegal miners in Taraba

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries