Landmark University turns out 50 first class graduates

News Agency Of Nigeria

Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara, has produced 50 first class graduates from a total of 617 students that graduated on Friday.

Cross-section of graduands of Landmark University, Omu-Aran, during their convocation ceremony on Friday. [NAN]
The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Charity Aremu, made this known at the institution’s 9th Convocation ceremony.

She explained that of the 50 first class graduates, five graduated from the College of Agricultural Sciences; 13 from the College of Business and Social Sciences; 21 made it in College of Engineering; while the remaining 11 were from the College of Pure and Applied Sciences.

She said that a total of 252 students made second class upper and 293 second class lower, while 22 graduated with third class honour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that of the 50 first class graduates, 24 are female while the other 26 are male students.

NAN reports that 149 students of the 252 that made Second Class Upper are male, while the other 103 are female.

Aremu said the school was among reputable universities, using its exceptional facilities in quality engagement.

Cross-section of undergraduate graduands of Landmark University, Omu-Aran during their convocation ceremony on Friday in Omu-Aran. [NAN]
Cross-section of undergraduate graduands of Landmark University, Omu-Aran during their convocation ceremony on Friday in Omu-Aran. [NAN]

The vice chancellor explained that the institution offered both bespoke and innovative courses to position its graduates for the competitive world.

She said the transformative power of Landmark University curriculum was driven toward custom-built programmes.

In her address, the Pro-Chancellor of the University, Pastor Faith Oyedepo, explained that the mission of the institution was to raise a generation of solution providers and an army of reformers.

She told the graduands that there was nothing little now that did not have the potential of becoming great in future time to come.

She said that their ability to handle the small things would determine their ability to handle the big ones.

The pro-chancellor was of the view that to achieve greatness, they would have to start from where they were to get to where they wanted in life.

In his address, the Chancellor of the institution, Dr David Oyedepo, said as a university, the school was committed to a unique mode of training.

The bishop explained that the institution inculcated a sense of responsibility in the students because “the price of greatness is responsibility’’.

In his welcome address, the Registrar of the institution, Olushola Oyinloye, said the management had worked so tirelessly to place the institution among the best in Nigeria and the African continent as a whole.

He said the school was raising a new generation of leaders through a broad-based qualitative education, built on sound biblical principles that would culminate in the birth of breadwinners, job creators and world changers.

The event which took place at the school’s auditorium had in attendance, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti and his traditional council members, including other traditional rulers from far and near.

News Agency Of Nigeria

