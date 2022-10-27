Lalong signs bill to establish Plateau drugs agency

After signing, the governor said that the action would be of utmost benefit to the wellbeing of Plateau people.

He expressed optimism that with proper implementation, the bill would achieve the desired impact of facilitating access to quality and affordable drugs for Plateau people at the appropriate time.

He thanked members of the state House of Assembly for quick response on deliberations to ensure speedy passage of the bill.

In highlighting the synopsis of the law, he said its major function is to serve as the only source of quality, affordable and accessible drugs and other health commodities for the state-owned, tertiary and primary health facilities.

Other functions are; to select, quantify, source, procure, supply, warehouse, sell, distribute, monitor, and control drugs and health products that satisfy the healthcare needs of the people.