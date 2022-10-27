RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lalong signs bill to establish Plateau drugs agency

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has signed into law, the bill for the establishment of Plateau State Drugs and Medical Commodities Agency.

Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau state. (Channels TV)
Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau state. (Channels TV)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor signed the bill, which has 11 parts containing 52 sections, at Government House, Jos, on Thursday.

Read Also

After signing, the governor said that the action would be of utmost benefit to the wellbeing of Plateau people.

He expressed optimism that with proper implementation, the bill would achieve the desired impact of facilitating access to quality and affordable drugs for Plateau people at the appropriate time.

He thanked members of the state House of Assembly for quick response on deliberations to ensure speedy passage of the bill.

In highlighting the synopsis of the law, he said its major function is to serve as the only source of quality, affordable and accessible drugs and other health commodities for the state-owned, tertiary and primary health facilities.

Other functions are; to select, quantify, source, procure, supply, warehouse, sell, distribute, monitor, and control drugs and health products that satisfy the healthcare needs of the people.

It is also to perform supply chain functions that will guarantee the availability of the right drugs and health commodities in adequate quantities in the right condition, to be delivered at the right time and place, at the right cost to patients across the state, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Terrorists snatch phones from police officers in Zamfara

Terrorists snatch phones from police officers in Zamfara

PDP crisis: Mimiko speaks on switching to Atiku's camp

PDP crisis: Mimiko speaks on switching to Atiku's camp

Okowa presents N561.8bn budget for 2023

Okowa presents N561.8bn budget for 2023

Lalong signs bill to establish Plateau drugs agency

Lalong signs bill to establish Plateau drugs agency

Why Olisah Metuh quit partisan politics and resigned from PDP

Why Olisah Metuh quit partisan politics and resigned from PDP

Cross River youths vow to disrupt elections over bad roads

Cross River youths vow to disrupt elections over bad roads

Adamu Garba suggests English, Arabic as official languages for new Naira

Adamu Garba suggests English, Arabic as official languages for new Naira

Terror Threat: Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja shuts operation over security concerns

Terror Threat: Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja shuts operation over security concerns

FG names preferred bidders for Abuja, Lagos, Kano airports

FG names preferred bidders for Abuja, Lagos, Kano airports

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm. [PMNews]

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro.

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack