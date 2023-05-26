The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lalong dissolves cabinet at valedictory session, begs for forgiveness

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lalong asked Plateau people to forgive his administration for the perceived shortcomings in the discharge of official duties.

Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau state. [Channels TV]
Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau state. [Channels TV]

Speaking at the event, the governor thanked his cabinet for their sacrifices and cooperation with him to serve Plateau people.

“Many of you made sacrifices and lost so much in the course of service to our people.

“As we bow out today, I want to specially thank you all present here and others who served at various times and are not with us today for undertaking this journey with me,” he said.

He said that the council did their best in the past eight years to serve Plateau people with integrity and passion, especially by insisting on due process and accountability.

He said that even though they came into office at very difficult times with the challenging economic environment, the situation did not deter them from doing their best with the available resources.

He explained that reforms in the state continued with old projects and the initiation of new ones which “includes construction of roads, hospital, schools and their equipping to improve the welfare of Plateau people”.

He added that his administration through its peace initiatives were able to record substantial peace and security in the state, saying “We serve to the best of our ability”.

Lalong asked Plateau people to forgive his administration for the perceived shortcomings in the discharge of official duties.

“As human beings, we are not infallible and cannot rule out unintended mistakes in the implementation of some policies. For such situations, we apologise to the people,” he said.

He wished his cabinet members well in their future endeavours and urged them not to allow politics, religion, ethnicity or financial pursuit divide them.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister