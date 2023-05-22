Lalong urges incoming administration not to abandon ongoing projects in Plateau

The governor made the call on Thursday during the inauguration of the Riyom General Hospital and Trauma centre , Riyom water treatment plant, Kuru ginnery and other projects in the state.

The governor while inaugurating the hospital said that the project which started since 2005 was not abandoned by his administration because of the high premium he placed on healthcare in the state.

He said that his administration was committed on providing quality and affordable healthcare services to people of the local government and Plateau in general.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the incoming administrations to complete his ongoing legacy project at the Government Secondary schools in the area to facilitate conducive environment for access to quality education.

Lalong noted that Riyom has benefited from several major projects which included its water treatment plant project which he inherited from the previous administration.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for health, Dr Nimkomg Lar said that the hospital has a 60 bed capacity and 20 bed capacity in its trauma centre.

He said that the hospital was equipped with modern diagnostic and treatment facilities to ensure its effective service delivery to residents in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor also flagged off cotton ginning at the Kuru ginnery, inaugurated the mineral processing area of the Mineral Development Company.

ADVERTISEMENT