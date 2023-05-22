The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lalong urges incoming administration not to abandon ongoing projects in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lalong tasked the incoming administrations to complete his ongoing legacy project at the Government Secondary schools.

Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau state. [Channels TV]
Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau state. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

The governor made the call on Thursday during the inauguration of the Riyom General Hospital and Trauma centre , Riyom water treatment plant, Kuru ginnery and other projects in the state.

The governor while inaugurating the hospital said that the project which started since 2005 was not abandoned by his administration because of the high premium he placed on healthcare in the state.

He said that his administration was committed on providing quality and affordable healthcare services to people of the local government and Plateau in general.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the incoming administrations to complete his ongoing legacy project at the Government Secondary schools in the area to facilitate conducive environment for access to quality education.

Lalong noted that Riyom has benefited from several major projects which included its water treatment plant project which he inherited from the previous administration.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for health, Dr Nimkomg Lar said that the hospital has a 60 bed capacity and 20 bed capacity in its trauma centre.

He said that the hospital was equipped with modern diagnostic and treatment facilities to ensure its effective service delivery to residents in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor also flagged off cotton ginning at the Kuru ginnery, inaugurated the mineral processing area of the Mineral Development Company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other projects also inaugurated were the city line printing press at Nigerian Standard and legacy primary school Bukuru among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afe Babalola tells Tinubu to recover Nigeria’s economy through ‘debt forgiveness’

Afe Babalola tells Tinubu to recover Nigeria’s economy through ‘debt forgiveness’

Family mourns passing of FCMB founder Subomi Balogun

Family mourns passing of FCMB founder Subomi Balogun

Buhari, 5 other country leaders to inaugurate Dangote Refinery

Buhari, 5 other country leaders to inaugurate Dangote Refinery

Kwankwaso, Kabir Yusuf arrive Lagos for Dangote Refinery’s launch

Kwankwaso, Kabir Yusuf arrive Lagos for Dangote Refinery’s launch

50 years ago, Gowon created NYSC to stop another civil war

50 years ago, Gowon created NYSC to stop another civil war

Lalong urges incoming administration not to abandon ongoing projects in Plateau

Lalong urges incoming administration not to abandon ongoing projects in Plateau

Enugu Gov-elect slams N20bn suit on NYSC over alleged conspiracy

Enugu Gov-elect slams N20bn suit on NYSC over alleged conspiracy

Plateau killings: Obi proposes solution to ethnic, religious divide

Plateau killings: Obi proposes solution to ethnic, religious divide

Police arrest Delta woman allegedly trading in AK-47 bullets

Police arrest Delta woman allegedly trading in AK-47 bullets

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu

Otunba Subomi Balogun died in a London hospital on Friday, May 19, 2023 [Business Day]

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89