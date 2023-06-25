Lai Oso: Lagos NUJ mourns LASU professor, says his demise big blow

The council, in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos, jointly signed by its Chairman, Adeleye Ajayi and Secretary, Tunde Olalere, described the death of Oso as shocking and devastating.

“The news of the death of Prof. Oso in a motor accident while returning from Abraka, Delta State on Saturday, was very devastating.

“Professor Oso will be remembered for his good student-teacher relations and humble behaviour. He was always ready to assist his students and colleagues.

“His death remains a big blow not only in communication circle, but in all academic spheres. May the soul of our dear lecturer, friend and mentor, Prof. Oso rest in peace,” the statement read.

The union described Late Oso, a Professor of Development Communication, as a lecturer of many successful journalists.

“Professor Oso was a Lecturer at the Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta where he rose to become Head of Mass Communication Department and the Deputy Rector.

“He taught for many years at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State and also the Lagos State University.

“He was at a time, Dean, School of Communication Studies, Lagos State University,” it added.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 67-year-old Oso died in a fatal accident on Saturday evening.