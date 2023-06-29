ADVERTISEMENT
Lai Oso, a knowledge builder, scholars developer – ACSPN

Prof. Lai Oso.

Prof. Umaru Pate, President ACSPN, said this during a condolence visit by delegates of ACSPN to late Oso’s residence at Sagamu, Ogun on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Oso, aged 67, died in a car accident on June 24, while returning from a conference at the Delta State University, Abraka.

He was a professor of Communications at the Lagos State University (LASU).

Pate who is also the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Kashere, Gombe commiserated with the deceased wife, Bimbola Oso, the children and the entire family.

The ACSPN president who was represented by the National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Arogundade, urged the family to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a life of total service to humanity through his academic and public interest pursuits.

His death is an unfortunate reality and a painful development because he was a noble and amiable personality to those he left behind.

“His accomplishments shall stand as monuments in the history of media and journalism, mass communication and advocacy for good governance in Nigeria.

“We at ACSPN can further attest to his outstanding scholarship and expertise in the field of media and mass communication, not just in Nigeria but globally.

He has mentored younger generations of scholars and professionals in the two fields which explained why he willingly served as external examiner to many universities.

“He was a scholar who helped to make scholars out of scholars through knowledge building, scholarly articles and book publication,” he said.

Recounting some of the late don’s achievement as a pioneer president of ACSPN, Pate said his meritorious service in the association provided the deceased a desired platform to pursue his ambition.

According to him, late Oso’s zeal made him to make the gown to meet the town in the fields of mass communication and the media for the two professions to serve as catalysts of democratic governance and development.

He said: “Late Oso began the process which led to the unbundling of the Mass Communication curriculum, following a curriculum development workshop for journalism courses organised by ACSPN and UNESCO in 2015.”

The president prayed for the wife, children and entire family that the Almighty God strengthens them during these difficult times and abide with them in the days and years to come.

NAN reports that the late don also worked as a correspondent in both Radio Nigeria and the News Agency of Nigeria.

He taught Media and Communications at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun; Caleb University, Imota, Lagos; and LASU, Ojo, Lagos.

NAN also reports that ACSPN special delegates that visited the family are, Prof. Balance Akeredolu-Ale, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Prof. Rotimi Olatunji, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, LASU.

Others are, Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director, International Press Centre, /ACSPN National publicity Secretary, Dr Yemisi Bamgbose, Executive Secretary, Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, Dr Dele Odunlami, HOD Mass Communication, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun.

