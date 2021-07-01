RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lai Mohammed: 'Nnamdi Kanu was living large, we followed him for 2 years'

Jude Egbas

The minister says Kanu lived a charmed life on grant donations.

From left: Lauretta Onochie, Lai Mohammed and President Muhammad Buhari during one of the president's medical vacations in London (Presidency)
From left: Lauretta Onochie, Lai Mohammed and President Muhammad Buhari during one of the president's medical vacations in London (Presidency)

Nnamdi Kanu who leads the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was living lavi da loca and hopping from one five-star apartment to the other, before his re-arrest, according to Minister for Information and Culture Lai Mohammed.

Mohammed adds that federal security and intelligence agencies followed Kanu for two years before his re-arrest in a foreign nation on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Kanu's brother claims that the UK passport holder was re-arrested in Kenya before his repatriation to Nigeria.

"He was living a five-star life across several countries," Mohammed tells the media during a briefing on Thursday.

“He was travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designer clothes and shoes.

“Of course, as we all saw, he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested," the minister adds.

Nnamdi Kanu (Punch)
Nnamdi Kanu (Punch) AFP

Mohammed says the re-arrest and repatriation of the fugitive Kanu, who jumped bail in 2017 and fled Nigeria, was “one of the most classic operations of its type in the world.

“What we can tell you, once again, is that the re-arrest was made possible by the diligent efforts of our security and intelligence agencies, in collaboration with countries with which we have obligations.

“We will continue to respect and honour the obligations," Mohammed adds.

Kanu, 54, has been accused of inciting a militant and rogue group in the southeast and galvanizing them to murder over 60 persons; while destroying government property and democratic facilities in the process.

First arrested in 2015, Kanu will be re-arraigned on July 26, 2021 on an 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory material, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods.

Jude Egbas

