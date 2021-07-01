Lai Mohammed: 'Nnamdi Kanu was living large, we followed him for 2 years'

Mohammed adds that federal security and intelligence agencies followed Kanu for two years before his re-arrest in a foreign nation on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Kanu's brother claims that the UK passport holder was re-arrested in Kenya before his repatriation to Nigeria.

"He was living a five-star life across several countries," Mohammed tells the media during a briefing on Thursday.

“He was travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designer clothes and shoes.

“Of course, as we all saw, he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested," the minister adds.

AFP

Mohammed says the re-arrest and repatriation of the fugitive Kanu, who jumped bail in 2017 and fled Nigeria, was “one of the most classic operations of its type in the world.

“What we can tell you, once again, is that the re-arrest was made possible by the diligent efforts of our security and intelligence agencies, in collaboration with countries with which we have obligations.

“We will continue to respect and honour the obligations," Mohammed adds.

Kanu, 54, has been accused of inciting a militant and rogue group in the southeast and galvanizing them to murder over 60 persons; while destroying government property and democratic facilities in the process.