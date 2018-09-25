Lai Mohammed hints investors caused suspension of Nigeria Air

news

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has disclosed the reason behind the Federal Government's recent decision to suspend its national carrier project, Nigeria Air.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had announced in a brief statement last week that the Federal Executive Council decided to suspend the project which had been been scheduled to start operations in December 2018.

While Sirika failed to disclose why the project was suspended, Lai Mohammed has hinted that it might be due to the commitment of investors.

While addressing the media during the official opening of an in-flight catering facility, the LSG Sky Chefs, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Monday, September 24, 2018, he said investors were not as forthcoming as earlier believed by the government.

He said, "If the understanding of government at the beginning was that the project might be self-financing or the project would be financed by investors and you think that such a project can no longer be sponsored by investors, either because they are not forthcoming or such venture can no longer be viable, the government is at the discretion to take a decision.

"The position of government in business is to provide the enabling environment and it is not to become the sole source of finance or funding and in addition, there is much more than funding in trying to get our national carrier. So, the Federal Government thinks this thing should be stepped down now until we get a better funding structure."

Nigeria Air was unveiled in July

When Sirika unveiled the name and logo of the national carrier at Farnborough International Public Airshow in London on July 18, 2018, he said it'll be private sector-led and driven, noting that the government will not own more than 5% of the new national carrier and will not be involved in running it.

He disclosed that 81 routes (domestic, regional and international) have been identified for the airline which is touted to promote Nigeria's cultures and traditions.

Nigeria Airways originally commenced operations in August 1958 but was liquidated by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, in May 2003.