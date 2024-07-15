ADVERTISEMENT
Lagosians should expect morning drizzle, thunderstorms in other States from Monday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Morning thunderstorms will be seen in parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano and Kaduna States.

Heavy rainfall [The Hans India]
Heavy rainfall [The Hans India]

NiMet's weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, forecast morning thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano and Kaduna States.

According to the outlook, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Taraba, Kaduna, Yobe, Katsina, Kano, Borno, Bauchi and Jigawa states later in the day.

“In the North Central region, rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger and Nasarawa states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Plateau and Kogi States.

“Morning drizzle and rains are anticipated over parts of Lagos, Abia, Ebonyi, Ondo, Ogun, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River; while in the afternoon and evening hours, intermittent rains are anticipated over the entire southern region,“ it said.

NiMet envisaged morning thunderstorms over Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Yobe, Borno and Jigawa on Tuesday.

It predicted thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Borno and Jigawa states later in the day.

“In the North Central region, rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue and Kogi States during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi, Kwara and Benue States.

“Morning rains are anticipated over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States; while in the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms and intermittent rains are anticipated over the entire Southern region,” it added.

According to NiMet, morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara States on Wednesday. The agency anticipated thunderstorms over the entire region later in the day.

“In the North Central region, rains are anticipated over Niger and Kwara States during morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over Plateau, Nasarawa, FCT, Kogi, Kwara and Benue States.

"Morning rains are anticipated over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States; while in the afternoon/evening hours, intermittent rains are anticipated over the entire southern region,” it noted.

NiMet urged the Airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

