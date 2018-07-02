news

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has disclosed plans to prosecute the driver as well as the owner of the fuel tanker that was responsible for the explosion that killed 12 people in the state.

The Mack tanker truck, loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), lost control of its brake and exploded on Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway after spilling its content on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

While briefing the media after a Security Council Meeting on Monday, July 2, CP Edgal said offending parties will be charged to court at the end of ongoing investigations.

"As regards investigation into the matter, it is in top gear," he said.

He also urged all owners of such articulated vehicles to submit them for Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) test and get the Ministry of Transportation's Certificate of Road Worthiness.

While addressing journalists during a briefing at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa on Sunday, July 1, 2018, the state's Commissioner for Transportation, Ladi Lawanson, said the government is yet to determine the current ownership of the tanker .

He further disclosed that the accident occurred due to a combination of vehicular defect and human errors.

The tanker, he said, was originally designed as a 14,959kg (approximately 15 ton) drilling rig with low bed in 1999 before it was converted in Nigeria to a fuel tank carrier to carry 30 tonnes.

He said, "It was manufactured in 1999 by Mack Trucks Inc at its assembly plant in Winnsboro, United States. This truck was designed as a 14,959kg (approximately 15 ton) drilling rig with low bed, but it was converted in Nigeria from a drilling rig to fuel tank carrier to carry 30 tonnes.

"From this preliminary investigation, the truck should not have been loaded to the weight of 30 tonnes, which is twice its pulling capacity."

Lawanson also revealed that the tanker was registered in Nasarawa Local Government, Kano State with registration number NSR 888 YC, and had changed ownership 13 times since purchase.

Ambode expresses pain over accident

After paying a visit to the scene of the tragic accident as emergency responders cleaned up the scene late on Thursday, state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, took to his Facebook account to express his sadness over the tragic loss of lives .

He wrote, "Very sad day. The loss of lives in an accident like today is very painful. My prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy."

In a statement signed by the state's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, the government commiserated with families of victims who lost their lives and properties in the fatal tanker explosion. He described the accident as a sad development, saying that it was most unfortunate and regrettable.

He urged motorists to continue to adhere to safety standards and the state's traffic laws so as to prevent a recurrence of such an accident.