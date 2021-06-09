RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos sets new dates for public service examinations

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagos State Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced new dates for the 2021 public service examinations for registered candidates.

Lagos sets new dates for public service examinations. [Jubril Gawat]
Lagos sets new dates for public service examinations. [Jubril Gawat] Pulse Nigeria

The ministry said the new dates for the examinations would be on June 15 and 16.

Recommended articles

The new dates were contained in a statement signed by Mrs Abosede Adelaja, Permanent Secretary at the state’s Ministry of Education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2021 Public Service examinations were earlier billed for May 24 and 25.

Adelaja said the examinations would take place at the West African Examinations Council’s Testing and Training Centre, Ogba, Lagos.

“This information is for all duly registered candidates in the Lagos State Public Service including officers of the Teaching Service Commission and Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board,” she said.

Adelaja urged the concerned candidates to visit the Lagos State examinations board portal (www.examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng) for more details.

She advised the affected officers to take advantage of the examination board portal to print out their slip for details of the examination from June 8.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos sets new dates for public service examinations

Gov Mohammed sacks Bauchi Executive Council, other political appointees

Buhari once again asks Senate to confirm his biased aide Onochie as INEC commissioner

Gov Tambuwal rejects honorary degree from Sudan University due to insecurity in Nigeria

FG issues travel advisory to Nigerians

Nigeria records 102 new COVID-19 infections

Bayelsa govt seizes 34 cows for allegedly violating anti-open grazing law

PDP releases names of flagbearers for July 24 Lagos LG elections

Imo NLC warns PDP against dragging labour into politics