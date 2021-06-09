Lagos sets new dates for public service examinations

The new dates were contained in a statement signed by Mrs Abosede Adelaja, Permanent Secretary at the state’s Ministry of Education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2021 Public Service examinations were earlier billed for May 24 and 25.

Adelaja said the examinations would take place at the West African Examinations Council’s Testing and Training Centre, Ogba, Lagos.

“This information is for all duly registered candidates in the Lagos State Public Service including officers of the Teaching Service Commission and Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board,” she said.

Adelaja urged the concerned candidates to visit the Lagos State examinations board portal (www.examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng) for more details.