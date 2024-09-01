ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos residents rejoice as Sanwo-Olu reopens 25% discount food market

News Agency Of Nigeria

The temporary markets operated on Sundays to provide selected food items at a 25 per cent discount.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government had on Wednesday announced that Phase II of its ‘Ounje Eko’ Discount Market would commence on Sunday.

Earlier in March, the government had successfully implemented Phase I of the market across its 57 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

A NAN correspondent’s visit to one of the market locations, a former Nursing School Ground, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, showed residents in a queue to purchase discounted foodstuffs.

Also, there was orderliness as people took advantage of the reduced prices of food items.

A resident, Janet Obi, who lauded the initiative, highlighted the significant savings compared to regular market prices.

Obi commended Sanwo-Olu and a representative in the state House of Assembly, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu, for bringing back the discount market.

“For instance, a crate of eggs that costs N5,000 in the outside market is sold for N3,600 here; even Garri of four kilogrammes is offered at a lower price,” she said.

Another resident and buyer, Tunrayo Oredola, said the initiative was important in addressing food insecurity.

“This initiative is highly appreciated because there is a real hunger in the land,” Oredola said.

Also, another buyer, Isaac Jared, said the reopening of the market was a huge relief, following the present high cost of living.

Jared urged the government to maintain and expand the initiative across the state.

“People are suffering and this market brings relief; it is also orderly, and there is no need for connections to access the foodstuffs.

“We also appreciate the N1,000 voucher provided to our constituency,” he said.

In her remarks, the location’s market leader, Olabisi Lois, said the market aimed at providing families with affordable balanced diets.

Lois assured residents that there was enough food for everyone, hence, no need for any dispute.

“There is a 20 per cent increase in product prices, however, the discount still makes a significant difference, given the current economic situation,” she said.

