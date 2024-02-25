ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos Police vow to go tough on protesters of economic hardship

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police boss advised against any action capable of grounding commercial activities and obstructing the free flow of traffic in Lagos State.

Men of the Lagos State Police command. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]
Men of the Lagos State Police command. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had scheduled a nationwide strike for February 27 and 28 to protest what they called the hardship currently being faced by Nigerians.

They charged that the hardship was inflicted on Nigerians following a hike in prices of goods and services consequent upon the removal of fuel subsidy and the free fall of the naira.

The TUC pulled out of the scheduled protest on Saturday, however, warning that it might lead to anarchy.

In a statement issued in Ikeja by a police spokesman in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, he quoted Fayoade as warning intending protesters that anyone found infringing on the rights of others would be dealt with lawfully.

Fayoade assured residents of Lagos State that necessary security measures had been put in place to protect lives and property, with or without any protest.

He said officers and men had been deployed to ensure the free flow of traffic and ensure a peaceful environment for the conduct of lawful engagements.

“Police will live up to the mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental rights of others.

“Police enjoin all peace-loving residents of Lagos State to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“Adequate security assets have been strategically deployed to ensure the safety and security of all,’’ Fayoade assured in the statement.

