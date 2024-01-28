ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos Police identify officers who asked motorist for tinted glass permit

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagos Police identify officers who asked motorist for tinted glass permit

The Force Police Public Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development on his verified X handle @princemoye1 on Sunday.

Adejobi, who was reacting to the video posted by an X user, said that the officers had been traced to Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos State.

According to him, the AIG zone 2 is investigating the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that an X user, simply identified as @emmCee_RNB, on Friday narrated how three men who claimed to be police officers from Zone 2 stopped him on Victoria Island and ordered him to enter their vehicle.

He claimed that the men were in mufti and drove a bus with no number plate.

The X user said that after he refused to come down from his car, the men demanded to see his tinted glass permit. He demanded to see their identification cards first before complying, but they could not provide any identification cards.

According to him, when he told them he was a journalist, they entered their vehicle and drove off.

“I noticed a white bus with no plate number following my car from law school down to 1004 Estate before the bus overtook my car just in front of the traffic light at the entrance of the Oriental Hotel.

“Before I could observe what was happening, three men dressed in mufti came down from the bus telling me to come down from my car and enter the bus that one of them would drive my car along.

“All this was happening in the middle of the road while the traffic light was on green and cars were moving past me.

“Afterwards, I told them I couldn’t come down from my car but they should allow me to leave the centre of the road. So they agreed and that was when I started the video recording; unknown to them.

“My shock till now is that they didn’t have any form of identification and only said they were undercover police officers from zone 2 police station in VI. So I couldn’t even tell if they were real or not,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

