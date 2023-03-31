The sports category has moved to a new website.
Lagos Police identifies illicit guns, cultism as major security threats

Ima Elijah

Speaking at a conference attended by strategic heads in the Lagos Command, Owohunwa assured that the police would sustain efforts to mop up all unregistered guns and check cultists’ activities.

Nigerian Policeman [unknown]

Lagos Police Commissioner Idowu Owohunwa has identified illicit firearms and cultism as the major threats to security and peace in the state.

Speaking on Friday, March 31, 2023, at a conference attended by strategic heads in the Lagos Command, Owohunwa assured that the security agency would sustain efforts to mop up all unregistered guns and check cultists’ activities.

The meeting, which reviewed policing during the general elections in February and March, evaluated performances and highlighted lessons learned.

Owohunwa said Lagos residents expect service and professionalism, assuring that the safety of lives and property remains a top priority.

He added that the “immediate challenge” is the increasing threat of violent criminals and cultists, urging strengthened operational strategies.

To address this, Owohunwa announced the deployment of an elitist and well-trained Special Operations Police Units to locations where cultism is prevalent.

The eight special units domiciled under the CP’s office would either be decentralised or the personnel attached to divisional and area commands.

“All area commanders and divisional police officers are charged to re-invigorate their convoy patrol, intelligence-led operations. Armchair DPOs or Area Commanders shall not be tolerated; go out to coordinate operations and supervise your personnel,” Owohunwa directed.

The conference also discussed the trend of crimes in the metropolis, current strategies, and the experiences of senior officers.

Owohunwa stressed the need for a proactive approach to policing and urged senior officers to lead by example.

